Maidaan public review: Viewers say 'give all awards to Ajay Devgn', call Amit Sharma's film 'best football movie'

Ajay Devgn's sports drama based on Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim and his brave team XI has impressed the netizens, and they're going gaga over it.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 03:01 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ajay Devgn in Maidaan (Image source: IMDb)
Ajay Devgn-starrer period sports drama Maidaan might have taken a slow start, but the film has won the audiences, and X is flooded with praises for the film. Amit Ravindernath Sharma-directed is based Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, and his team XI who took the country to the international level, and won the 1962 Asian Games. 

Released on Eid, April 11, Maidaan clashed with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Maidaan paid previews started on the evening of April 10 and earned good reviews. On X several netizens demanded a 'National Award for Ajay Devgn', while others called Maidaan 'the best football movie in India'. A netizen wrote, "Awesome Review Of #Maidaan. It's not a Blockbuster movie, it's a Mega Blockbuster movie, #AjayDevgn Stole the show. Blockbuster Loading." Another netizen wrote, "Best actor award for @ajaydevgn for #Maidaan #MaidaanReview what a performance." One of the internet users wrote, "#MaidaanReview: Did I just see Best Football movie of India. Same wohi Serious-Silent Ajay Devgn, Second half is extremely SLOW 3hrs feel hua BUT, but once the Tournament begins, You get to see CINEMA AT ITS PEAK. Outstanding camera angle & MindBlowing Football Scenes." 


In a movie review of Maidaan, DNA India wrote that Ajay Devgn-starrer scores because of the balanced narrative without jingoism. Maidaan isn't just about the stature of Indian football through the 1950s but is also about the journey of coach Syed Abdul Rahim, and his own growth. The film rides on the performances of the leads. Ajay Devgn is the soul of the film. Maidaan may not be Lagaan or Chak De India, but it will be remembered as one of the best sports dramas in India in recent times, and just for managing this, director Amit Sharma deserves praise. Maidaan also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Rudranil Ghosh, Chaitnya Sharma, and Davinder Gill

