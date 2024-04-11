Maidaan public review: Viewers say 'give all awards to Ajay Devgn', call Amit Sharma's film 'best football movie'

Ajay Devgn's sports drama based on Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim and his brave team XI has impressed the netizens, and they're going gaga over it.

Ajay Devgn-starrer period sports drama Maidaan might have taken a slow start, but the film has won the audiences, and X is flooded with praises for the film. Amit Ravindernath Sharma-directed is based Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, and his team XI who took the country to the international level, and won the 1962 Asian Games.

Released on Eid, April 11, Maidaan clashed with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Maidaan paid previews started on the evening of April 10 and earned good reviews. On X several netizens demanded a 'National Award for Ajay Devgn', while others called Maidaan 'the best football movie in India'. A netizen wrote, "Awesome Review Of #Maidaan. It's not a Blockbuster movie, it's a Mega Blockbuster movie, #AjayDevgn Stole the show. Blockbuster Loading." Another netizen wrote, "Best actor award for @ajaydevgn for #Maidaan #MaidaanReview what a performance." One of the internet users wrote, "#MaidaanReview: Did I just see Best Football movie of India. Same wohi Serious-Silent Ajay Devgn, Second half is extremely SLOW 3hrs feel hua BUT, but once the Tournament begins, You get to see CINEMA AT ITS PEAK. Outstanding camera angle & MindBlowing Football Scenes."

#MaidaanReview:- ONE WORD “MASTERPIECE”@ajaydevgn sirAjayDevgn the new perfectionist of Bollywood, ate the Climax like no one ever imagined The football games are shown very realistically and Dialogues is just GOOSEBUMPS WORTHY#MaidaanReview pic.twitter.com/9o8YcaXWP0 — 09 (@BrUt090) April 11, 2024

#Maidaan gets thunderous response in previews. It is one of the best made bollywood films. Everyone is appreciating #AjayDevgn the greatest actor of all time . Apart from winning people's heart , it is All set for a solid lifetime #MaidaanReview

Don't miss.. pic.twitter.com/yO1nbgpK94 — Siya patel (@adiansiya) April 9, 2024

#MaidaanReview :

Did I just saw Best Football movie of India

Same wohi Serious-Silent Ajay Devgn, Second half is extremely SLOW 3hrs feel hua BUT,

Once the Tournament begins, You get to see CINEMA AT ITS PEAK

Outstanding camera angle & MindBlowing Football Scenes



8/10 — Abhishek (@AbhiKaReview) April 11, 2024

Rating: #Maidaan is EXCELLENT. The film is extremely well-made with technical brilliance right from frame one. Director #AmitSharma has created an immersive entertainer that has it all. Give all the awards to #AjayDevgn he is phenomenal..MUST WATCH… #MaidaanReview… pic.twitter.com/kEIsebAPNY — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) April 10, 2024



In a movie review of Maidaan, DNA India wrote that Ajay Devgn-starrer scores because of the balanced narrative without jingoism. Maidaan isn't just about the stature of Indian football through the 1950s but is also about the journey of coach Syed Abdul Rahim, and his own growth. The film rides on the performances of the leads. Ajay Devgn is the soul of the film. Maidaan may not be Lagaan or Chak De India, but it will be remembered as one of the best sports dramas in India in recent times, and just for managing this, director Amit Sharma deserves praise. Maidaan also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Rudranil Ghosh, Chaitnya Sharma, and Davinder Gill