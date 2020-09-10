'Mafia bimbo comparing me to small time druggie': Kangana Ranaut hits out at Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut continues with her vitriolic verbal attacks on colleagues in the film industry. On Thursday evening, she referred to actor Sonam Kapoor as a 'mafia bimbo' for supporting arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty, who she referred to as a 'small time druggie'.

"All of sudden mafia bimbos have started to seek justice for Rhea ji through my house tragedy, my fight is for people don`t compare my struggles to a small time druggie who was living off a vulnerable and broken, self made super star, stop this right away," tweeted Kangana from her verified account on Thursday evening.

Kangana's tweet came in the wake of a news piece that talks of Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor reacting to the news of Kangana`s office demolition by the BMC by calling it an "eye for an eye".

All of sudden mafia bimbos have started to seek justice for Rhea ji through my house tragedy, my fight is for people don’t compare my struggles to a small time druggie who was living off a vulnerable and broken, self made super star, stop this right away. https://t.co/OV9ukO04jC — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 10, 2020

On Thursday morning, actress Dia Mirza tweeted: "Condemn the demolition of Kangana`s office. Condemn the harassment and abuse against Rhea. This is not about taking sides. This is about calling out what is unjust. Remember this could happen to you."

Reacting to the tweet, Sonam had shared Mahatma Gandhi`s quote on Twitter: "An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind."

An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind. https://t.co/Rywo3MvwUC — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 10, 2020

Meawhile, Kangana Ranaut's mother Asha Ranaut thanked Home Minister Amit Shah for providing her daughter security. She said to ANI, "I thank Amit Shah for providing her security, had she not been given security, nobody knows what would have happened to her."

She added, "What Maharashtra govt did is condemnable. I condemn that in harshest of words. I'm happy that entire India is standing with my daughter & people's blessings are with her. I'm proud of her, she always stood by truth & will continue doing that."

I thank Amit Shah for providing her security, had she not been given security, nobody knows what would have happened to her: Asha Ranaut, mother of actor #KanganaRanaut https://t.co/tsheQQnLVY — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

What Maharashtra govt did is condemnable. I condemn that in harshest of words. I'm happy that entire India is standing with my daughter & people's blessings are with her. I'm proud of her, she always stood by truth & will continue doing that: Asha Ranaut, mother of #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/nLP91vJy3d — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

For the uninformed, a high-voltage drama was witnessed in Mumbai when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulldozers razed to the ground the portions of the `illegal structures` of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's office premises in the Pali Hill area while she was airborne from Chandigarh to Mumbai.

The 33-year-old actor has alleged that the Maharashtra government is targeting her because of her fight with the Shiv Sena.

For the uninformed, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition drive of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut`s "illegal office" barely a couple of hours after the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) squad started bulldozing the premises.

Ranaut had approached the court after challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body for ‘illegal construction’ at her office and had sought a stay on the demolition process.

(With inputs from Agencies)