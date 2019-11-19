'Love is a superpower': Ranveer Singh's T-Shirt delivers a strong message, Deepika Padukone calls him 'my super drug'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of those couples who with their love for each other make fans happy instantly. Although they don't share photos with each other on their social media pages, the couple often indulges in PDA by commenting on Instagram posts. Both Deepika and Ranveer get romantic, naughty and what all not which are never missed by the fans. Recently, they completed one year of togetherness as a married couple.

A while back, Deepika took to her Instagram page and shared a candid photo of Ranveer wearing an orange T-Shirt which read as "Love is a super power". The dimpled beauty posted the photo with a romantic caption stating, "& you...my super drug!"

Check it out below:

For their first wedding anniversary, Deepika and Ranveer headed to Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati to seek blessings along with their parents and siblings. The very next day they went to Golden Temple in Amritsar. Thus it was a religious and peaceful wedding anniversary celebrations for DeepVeer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak in which she plays the role of an acid attack survivor named Malti. The film is based on the life of social activist Laxmi Agarwal. It is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

On the other hand, Ranveer's upcoming film is Kabir Khan's '83 which is based on India's first and historic win at the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev and the film also has Deepika as his onscreen wife Romi Dev. '83 is releasing on April 10, 2020.