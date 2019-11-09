Leisure to work with Salman Khan: 'Rajjo' Sonakshi Sinha on 'Dabangg 3's Chulbul Pandey

Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Dabangg. The actress is now set to play Rajjo yet again in Dabangg 3, which is being helmed by her R... Rajkumar director Prabhudheva. The dance guru had revived Salman's career too, through Wanted.

A behind-the-scenes video of Dabangg 3 has been unleashed. In this video, Salman Khan shows his star power. The actor transforms himself once in costume, and enjoys a massive fan-following no matter where he goes.

Revealing some more about Dabangg 3, Prabhudheva mentioned, "This time, he (Chulbul Pandey) is talking about himself. How is he? What is he? About his walk. About his people. About his nature." Meanwhile Sonakshi Sinha said it's a leisure working with Bhaijaan. "He always makes things larger than life. Very impactful and powerful. It's leisure to work with him," she said.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Dabangg 3 is Christmas 2019 (20th December) release. Along with Dabangg 3, Salman is also promoting his Eid 2020 release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie is once again being helmed by Prabhudheva and any actress has not been finalized for the movie yet.