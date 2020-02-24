Latest Bollywood News: 'Sooryavanshi' gets new release date, Melania, Ivanka Trump stun in maiden India trip & more

Today in trending Bollywood news, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavansh got a new release date and it was announced that the film would be screened in Mumbai theatres 24x7. On the other hand, US President Donald Trump along with wife Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump touched down in Ahmedabad earlier today beginning their 36-hour visit to India and their outfits were the talking point.

In other news, Hrithik Roshan came out in support of a student who was humiliated by a professor for stuttering and filmmaker Karan Johar and Sourav Ganguly have been frequently meeting to discuss on BCCI President's biopic. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan have finally wrapped the shooting for their upcoming film, Coolie No 1 directed by David Dhawan.

1. Namastey Trump: US First Lady Melania adds Indian twist to her look; Ivanka mesmerises in a classy attire

First Lady of the United States Melania was seen wearing an Atelier Caito For Herve Pierre creation. She donned a beautiful white jumpsuit with full sleeves and wide legs. She left her hair open with waves and completed her look with a green sash tied at the waist. The designer shared an interesting fact about the sash by stating, "The sash was cut in an early XX century Indian textile documents I found in Paris through very good friends who are collectors. The sash is made out of green silk and gold metallic thread. We used the border which was the most Interesting piece we could use as it was a vintage piece."

2. It's a wrap for Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan's 'Coolie No 1'

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan have teamed up for the first time in David Dhawan's upcoming directorial, Coolie No 1. The actors have been shooting for the film in Bangkok, Mumbai as well as Goa. Recently, they had headed to Goa to shoot for a romantic song and even shared several BTS photos and videos on their social media pages. Now, after shooting from 2019, the film Coolie No 1 is wrapped.

3. Hrithik Roshan comes out in support of student who was humiliated by professor for stuttering

Hrithik Roshan is one of those actors who have been vocal about the struggles he faced during his childhood. He had often spoken about stammering and how he overcame with it by practising for hours. Now, Hrithik took to his Twitter page and slammed a teacher for bullying a student who dealt with stammering. He quote tweeted a post in which Twitterati shared her cousin's experience where he was told to quit studies if he couldn't talk properly.

4. Karan Johar to make a biopic on Sourav Ganguly?

Former Indian skipper and current president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly has often been quizzed about a biopic made on his life. Dada, as he is fondly called, has revealed several times that many filmmakers approached him to make a movie/show on his life but nothing has been finalised. Moreover, when Ganguly was quizzed who should play him on the big screen, he had quipped Hrithik Roshan's name.

5. Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sooryavanshi' gets new release date; to be screened in Mumbai theatres 24x7

Rohit Shetty's upcoming directorial Sooryavanshi marks firsts of many. This is the first time the filmmaker has collaborated with both Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Moreover, this is the first film where Rohit is introducing new character Veer Sooryavanshi to his cop universe of which Ajay Devgn's Singham and Ranveer Singh's Simmba are already a part. The film has become one of the most anticipated flicks of 2020 and with each new update, fans have been growing restless.