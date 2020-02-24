It's a wrap for Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan's 'Coolie No 1'

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan have teamed up for the first time in David Dhawan's upcoming directorial, Coolie No 1. The actors have been shooting for the film in Bangkok, Mumbai as well as Goa. Recently, they had headed to Goa to shoot for a romantic song and even shared several BTS photos and videos on their social media pages. Now, after shooting from 2019, the film Coolie No 1 is wrapped.

Varun and Sara posted intense photos with each other and announced the wrap of the shooting. In the photos, both are seen lost in each other's eyes donning an all-white look. The photos are close-up shots and their chemistry is indeed palpable. Varun captioned his post stating, "it’s a wrap @saraalikhan95 Tere nakhre hamesha uthaunga meri sara. Tu ladki hain ek number #coolieno1"

While Sara showered her quirky side by penning, "And that’s a wrap on #coolieno1 Thank you @varundvn for being the best and coolest coolie No one better to have helped carry my ‘baggage’ (pun intended), carry me through what I couldn’t carry off, and stop me from getting carried away almost all the time️. Will miss irritating you constantly."

Apart from Varun and Sara, Coolie No 1 also stars Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, and Jaaved Jaaferi in pivotal roles. The film is the remake of the 1995 film of the same name which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles.

Coolie No 1 is slated to release on May 1, 2020.