Hrithik Roshan comes out in support of student who was humiliated by professor for stuttering

Hrithik Roshan is one of those actors who have been vocal about the struggles he faced during his childhood. He had often spoken about stammering and how he overcame with it by practising for hours. Now, Hrithik took to his Twitter page and slammed a teacher for bullying a student who dealt with stammering. He quote tweeted a post in which Twitterati shared her cousin's experience where he was told to quit studies if he couldn't talk properly.

Hrithik tweeted, "Please tell your cousin that that professor and his judgement both are irrelevant. Stuttering should never hold him back from dreaming BIG! Tell him it’s NOT his fault and it’s NOT something he needs to be ashamed of. People who shame him are no better than brainless monkeys."

Marium Zulfiqar, the Twitter user narrated the whole incident in a series. She started by writing, "My cousin who has a stuttering issue, was giving a presentation in his class when the HOD/ lecturer told him *if u cannot speak properly maybe u shouldn't study* in front of the entire class. He hasn't come out of his room since this incident." She further shared, "He now refuses to go back to his university and face anyone in the classroom or study, his confidence is shattered. All I wanna say is that how the hell can someone on such post stoop so low and break a teenager's confidence? The HOD is of NUML uni BBA dept."

She added, "The next day my cousin went back to him to ask if the teacher is not happy with his performance, he can repeat the course or something & the HOD replied with *beta me apko apke bhally k lye kehraha hun k ap parhai chordo* HOW CAN SOMEONE SAY THAT TO SOMEONE WITH INBORN DISABILITY??"

One of the Twitterati recalled Hrithik's scene from Koi Mil Gaya in which his character Rohit shows the teacher his place when he is not ready to teach him computers. He wrote, "The second professor after Koi Mil Gaya who got bashed by @iHrithik, #respect". To which the actor replied, "Hahaha".

Hrithik had earlier called overcoming stammering as his lonely battle.