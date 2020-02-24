Namastey Trump: US First Lady Melania adds Indian twist to her look; Ivanka mesmerises in a classy attire

US President Donald Trump along with wife Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump touched down in Ahmedabad earlier today beginning their 36-hour visit to India. Along with their presence in India, both Melania and Ivanka's outfits on became a topic of discussion instantly on the internet. The two women exuded elegance with their choice of attire and made heads turn.

First Lady of the United States Melania was seen wearing an Atelier Caito For Herve Pierre creation. She donned a beautiful white jumpsuit with full sleeves and wide legs. She left her hair open with waves and completed her look with a green sash tied at the waist. The designer shared an interesting fact about the sash by stating, "The sash was cut in an early XX century Indian textile documents I found in Paris through very good friends who are collectors. The sash is made out of green silk and gold metallic thread. We used the border which was the most Interesting piece we could use as it was a vintage piece."

On the other hand, Ivanka Trump, who is also the senior advisor to the President donned a light turquoise coloured dress bearing contrasting floral print in pink colour, with a bow at the neckline by Proenza Schouler. The outfit reportedly costs $2,385 which is about Rs 1,71,354. She also left her hair open and centre-parted. Ivanka completed her look by pairing it up with earrings.

Both of them along with POTUS headed to Sabarmati Ashram ahead of the Namastey Trump event held at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. They will later leave for Agra and visit the Taj Mahal before heading to Delhi.