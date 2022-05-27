Laal Singh Chhadha: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer's trailer is ‘mind-blowing’ says UAE-based critic

File Photo

A UAE-based critic Umair Sandhu has seen the trailer for Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chhadha and has nothing but good things to say about it.

He took to Twitter and wrote, “Tsunami is Coming in August !! #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer is OUTSTANDING! #AamirKhan Ufff Kya Lag raha ha as #LaalSinghChaddha ! #KareenaKapoorKhan You are forever Young ! She looks amazing”

He added, #LaalSinghChaddha Trailer is MINDBLOWING! #AamirKhan Wow ! You Nailed it #KareenaKapoorKhan looking Stunning ! #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer will Break all Records on Social Media.”



Tsunami is Coming in August !! #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer is OUTSTANDING! #AamirKhan Ufff Kya Lag raha ha as #LaalSinghChaddha ! #KareenaKapoorKhan You are forever Young ! She looks amazing — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) May 26, 2022

#LaalSinghChaddha Trailer is MINDBLOWING! #AamirKhan Wow ! You Nailed it #KareenaKapoorKhan looking Stunning ! #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer will Break all Records on Social Media — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) May 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chadha's producers recently released two songs from the film, Kahani and Main Ki Karan, both of which have been well received by fans. Advait Chandan directs the film, which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh.

It is one of the most anxiously anticipated films of the year 2022. The first song from Aamir and Kareena's Indian version of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, Kahani, was released a few days ago. Aamir debuted the song on the radio and even interacted with the listeners over the same medium. He also talked about how his mother, Zeenat Hussain, felt when she saw Laal Singh Chaddha. According to Aamir, his mother's view of his work is the most important.

Aamir revealed on RedFm show that his mother saw Laal Singh Chaddha during the film's test screenings. His mother 'loved' the movie and told him not to cut anything from it, according to the superstar. When his mother doesn't appreciate his work, Aamir reveals what she says. He indicated that she analyzes things objectively. As Aamir put it, "Ammi ka pehla reaction main hamesha leta hu uske baad bachhon ka leta hu. (I always consider my mother's reaction first, then my children's.)"

Also read:

He said, "Ammi boht hi suljha hua response deti hai. Jab cheez unko pasand nahi aati hai toh kehti hai 'Hatao, yeh kya banaya hai'. She's very cute in the way she says it."

For the unversed, the trailer is scheduled to be released on today May 29, 2022, on the day of the IPL 2022 finale.

