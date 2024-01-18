Headlines

First photo of Ram Lalla inside Ram Mandir in Ayodhya goes viral

DNA TV Show: Why Pakistan launched retaliatory airstrikes in Iran

Malaikottai Vaaliban trailer: Rebel Mohanlal wages war against British tyrants, fans laud 'brilliant visualisation'

Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick resign from NCA positions after World Cup 2023 debacle

Pooja Bhatt slams Vicky Jain for 'attempting to shame' Mannara Chopra in Bigg Boss 17: 'When all else fails...'

Chandrayaan-3: Salary of scientists, technicians behind India's Moon mission

10 films Madhuri Dixit rejected, including 6 blockbusters

Most sixes in men's T20Is as captain

Players to hit most sixes in Super Overs in T20I history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Princess Of Wales Kate Middleton, Hospitalised For Up To Two Weeks After Abdominal Surgery

This star kid, son of popular filmmaker has not given single hit, destroyed his career by rejecting 2 blockbusters of...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

KWK 8 finale: Karan Johar says he takes criticism 'very well', Tanmay Bhat calls him 'Sandeep Reddy Vanga 2.0'

Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait, and Sumukhi Suresh roasted Karan Johar and Koffee With Karan 8 in the show's last episode.

article-main

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 09:36 PM IST

Edited by

The final episode of the eighth season of Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday, January 18. The thirteenth episode began with the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director inviting the social media sensation Orry aka Orhan Awatramani for a hilarious and interesting conversation.

Later, Karan invited popular social media influencers and actors Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat, Sumukhi Suresh, and Danish Sait for The Koffee Awards. The four of them roasted the host and the filmmaker before picking up the best moment, best rapid fire, best performances, and best episode in this season.

Danish called the latest season of the show a "snoozefest". Tanmay joked, "If you are going to have these many filters, just call it Filter Koffee with Karan." Kusha hilariously remarked that she wants to applaud Karan for not mentioning Alia Bhatt 450 times in each episode. Sumukhi reminded Karan that he hadn't called Sunny Deol "sir" when he came on the first season and it was only after Gadar 2 crossed Rs 500 crore that he called the action star "Sunny sir" in the entire episode this season.

Hearing their jibes, Karan said in humour, "Look, I am somebody who takes feedback and criticism very well." Tanmay quickly jumped in and jokingly called him, "Sandeep Reddy Vanga 2.0". Sandeep bashed the critics and audiences who didn't like his first Bollywood film Kabir Singh in 2019, and did the same when his 2023 film Animal became blockbuster.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood celebrities who graced the Koffee couch this season included Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Zeenat Aman, Neetu Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor.

READ | Koffee With Karan 8 finale: Orry leaves Karan Johar shocked, says he is planning his 'demise'

 

