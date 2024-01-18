KWK 8 finale: Karan Johar says he takes criticism 'very well', Tanmay Bhat calls him 'Sandeep Reddy Vanga 2.0'

Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait, and Sumukhi Suresh roasted Karan Johar and Koffee With Karan 8 in the show's last episode.

The final episode of the eighth season of Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday, January 18. The thirteenth episode began with the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director inviting the social media sensation Orry aka Orhan Awatramani for a hilarious and interesting conversation.

Later, Karan invited popular social media influencers and actors Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat, Sumukhi Suresh, and Danish Sait for The Koffee Awards. The four of them roasted the host and the filmmaker before picking up the best moment, best rapid fire, best performances, and best episode in this season.

Danish called the latest season of the show a "snoozefest". Tanmay joked, "If you are going to have these many filters, just call it Filter Koffee with Karan." Kusha hilariously remarked that she wants to applaud Karan for not mentioning Alia Bhatt 450 times in each episode. Sumukhi reminded Karan that he hadn't called Sunny Deol "sir" when he came on the first season and it was only after Gadar 2 crossed Rs 500 crore that he called the action star "Sunny sir" in the entire episode this season.

Hearing their jibes, Karan said in humour, "Look, I am somebody who takes feedback and criticism very well." Tanmay quickly jumped in and jokingly called him, "Sandeep Reddy Vanga 2.0". Sandeep bashed the critics and audiences who didn't like his first Bollywood film Kabir Singh in 2019, and did the same when his 2023 film Animal became blockbuster.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood celebrities who graced the Koffee couch this season included Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Zeenat Aman, Neetu Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor.



