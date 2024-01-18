Koffee With Karan 8 finale: Orry leaves Karan Johar shocked, says he is planning his 'demise'

Koffee With Karan 8 concluded with its last episode The Koffee Awards featuring Orry, Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat, Danish Sait, and Sumukhi Suresh.

The eighth season of Koffee With Karan 8 ended with the thirteenth episode titled The Koffee Awards in which popular social media influencers and actors Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat, Sumukhi Suresh, and Danish Sait picked the best moment, best rapid fire, best performances, and best episode in this season.

But before The Koffee Awards began, Karan Johar invited the social media sensation Orry aka Orhan Awatramani and had an interesting conversation with him. Orry revealed how he is planning his own digital demise and will strategise his comeback. The host, producer, and director was left shocked and flabbergasted listening to him.

Orry shared that he has 'minions' working in the 'relevance room' in 'the Orry office'. He told the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director, "In the Orry office, my office, there is a room called the relevance room. All my minions have to dress up like me and think like me and talk like me. In my relevance room, all my minions come up with ideas. We have mood boards, and they pitch ideas on how to keep me relevant, and that’s how I stay in the news. This is a hustle."

"In the Orry room, we're now planning my demise", he stated. Karan was left shocked as he asked him, "Your digital demise?", and he answered in affirmative, "Yes, my digital demise." "The Orry-ians want to see me fall. We are waiting for the right idea", Orry continued. He added, "And then, we’ll plan a comeback. Karan, in a movie, every lead goes up, and then they have to have a fall, and then they have a comeback. My fall is coming." Karan then remarked, "I have never known anyone to plan their demise", and Orry answered him, "Before anyone else can plan it, I am planning it. Before anyone else can take away my 15-minute fame, I kill it."

All the thirteen episodes of Koffee With Karan 8 are now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.



