Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

KRK says he lost 10 kg weight as he tweets 'was surviving with only water in lockup', netizens ask him for proof

KRK aka Kamaal R Khan aka Kamal Rashid Kumar was arrested by the Mumbai Police over his controversial tweets recently.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 12:46 PM IST

KRK says he lost 10 kg weight as he tweets 'was surviving with only water in lockup', netizens ask him for proof
KRK/File photo

Kamaal R Khan, who recently changed his name to Kamal Rashid Kumar, was arrested in Mumbai recently for his controversial tweets and a molestation case and was later bailed in both cases. Now, the self-proclaimed critics who calls himself KRK has claimed that he lost 10 kg weight as he only drank water when he was jailed.

In his tweet on the morning of Tuesday, September 13, KRK wrote, "I was surviving with only water for 10 days in lockup. So I have lost 10 kg weight." His tweet soon went viral and attracted hilarious reactions from netizens who asked him for the proof over his claim.

One Twitter user called him a liar and wrote, "Chal Joothe...I tried hard to do the same....kuch kam nahi hua in 10 days. By the way, now u have to carry stones in ur pocket so that u won't fly, pehle hi tu 50 kg ka tha". Another tweet read, "People looking to loose weight. This is how you do it."

READ | Amid Kamaal R Khan's arrest, here are 6 controversial statements made by self-proclaimed critic

Many Twitter users even asked him to post a before and after photo and even demanded him to review his time in jail. One netizen wrote, "Krk you can now make videos on fitness too. How to losse 10kg in 10 days with no exercise?Just be creative and give credit to the Maharashtra Police" and "Jhoot mat bolo bhai, paani ke saath dande bhi to khaaye honge na", wrote another user.

Hailing from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, KRK had acted in and produced films like Sitam, and Deshdrohi and is currently working on the sequel Deshdrohi 2. He was also seen in the 2014 thriller Ek Villain, whose sequel Ek Villain Returns was released earlier this year.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
In pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Shehnaaz Gill grace style awards event
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PM Kisan Mandhan Yojana 2022: How to register and get Rs. 3000 per month
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.