KRK says he lost 10 kg weight as he tweets 'was surviving with only water in lockup', netizens ask him for proof

KRK/File photo

Kamaal R Khan, who recently changed his name to Kamal Rashid Kumar, was arrested in Mumbai recently for his controversial tweets and a molestation case and was later bailed in both cases. Now, the self-proclaimed critics who calls himself KRK has claimed that he lost 10 kg weight as he only drank water when he was jailed.

In his tweet on the morning of Tuesday, September 13, KRK wrote, "I was surviving with only water for 10 days in lockup. So I have lost 10 kg weight." His tweet soon went viral and attracted hilarious reactions from netizens who asked him for the proof over his claim.

One Twitter user called him a liar and wrote, "Chal Joothe...I tried hard to do the same....kuch kam nahi hua in 10 days. By the way, now u have to carry stones in ur pocket so that u won't fly, pehle hi tu 50 kg ka tha". Another tweet read, "People looking to loose weight. This is how you do it."



READ | Amid Kamaal R Khan's arrest, here are 6 controversial statements made by self-proclaimed critic

Many Twitter users even asked him to post a before and after photo and even demanded him to review his time in jail. One netizen wrote, "Krk you can now make videos on fitness too. How to losse 10kg in 10 days with no exercise?Just be creative and give credit to the Maharashtra Police" and "Jhoot mat bolo bhai, paani ke saath dande bhi to khaaye honge na", wrote another user.

Jhut mat bolo Bhai Pani ke sath Dande bhi to khaye honge na https://t.co/unapn5R4cH — Hitesh (@Real_hitesh28) September 13, 2022

Krk you can now make videos on fitness too. How to losse 10kg in 10 days with no exercise?

Just be creative and give credit to MHARASTRA POLICE https://t.co/5sjg28fPBr September 13, 2022

People looking to loose weight. This is how you do it. https://t.co/tmIdOiXdel — Mudit Singh (@RSMudit) September 13, 2022

Chal Joothe..

I tried hard to do the same....kuch kam nahi hua in 10 days.

By the way now u have to carry stones in ur pocket so that u wont fly, Phale hi tu 50 kg ka tha. https://t.co/DDTFEf4jZI September 13, 2022

Hailing from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, KRK had acted in and produced films like Sitam, and Deshdrohi and is currently working on the sequel Deshdrohi 2. He was also seen in the 2014 thriller Ek Villain, whose sequel Ek Villain Returns was released earlier this year.