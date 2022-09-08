Amid Kamaal R Khan's arrest, here are 6 controversial statements made by self-proclaimed critic

Kamaal Raashid Khan was recently arrested over his controversial tweets. Let's take a look back at instances where his views sparked outrage.
Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan famously known as KRK has been known for mocking Bollywood and giving statements that many times create controversies. Recently he was arrested over his tweets. However, the critic got bailed out, but his son is concerned over his father's life. Let's take a look back at such comments that lead to major outrage. (All images source: File photo)
1. KRK blamming Anushka Sharma for Virat Kohli's mental condition
This is a recent example where KRK tweeted that Anushka Sharma is responsible for her husband, skipper Virat Kohli's troubled mental condition. Although he deleted that tweet, he continued to target the actress in other tweets and got brutally trolled by netizens.
2. KRK's fight with Ajay Devgn and Karan Johar
In 2016, Karan's Ae Dil Hai Muskil and Ajay's Shivaay clashed on Diwali. Devgn released a video titled 'KRK exposed.' In that video, KRK is shown criticising his film. Ajay stated that KRK was paid by KJO to mock his film. After a few justifications by Johar, KRK flipped and stated it was Ajay and Kumar Mangat who paid him to troll Johar's film.
3. KRK vs Salman Khan
During the release of Salman's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the actor filed a defamation case against KRK for his alleged derogatory tweets. KRK claimed the complaint was because he panned the film. But, Salman's legal team stated that the defamation case was filed as KRK made nasty comments about Salman. After the case got filed, Mumbai civil court restricted KRK from posting or publishing any defamatory content about Salman Khan.
4. KRK's brawl with Manoj Bajpayee
During The Family Man Season 2, KRK called Manoj Bajpayee 'ganjedi nashedi' and he even mocked the actor's web series. Manoj filed a defamation case against the critic. As per the India Today report, Manoj Bajpayee filed the criminal complaint in the court of judicial magistrate first class against KRK under IPC section 500 (punishment for defamation). The actor urged the court to register a criminal defamation case against KRK.
5. KRK body shaming Alia Bhatt
The self-proclaimed critic once commented on Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra's photoshoot for a magazine. KRK body shamed Alia and wrote, “Alia looks so Bacchi in panty but still some people keep forcing her to wear it.” At that time Sidharth defended Alia and replied, “Sir! We also try very hard to tell u to shut up but u keep tweeting! @kamaalrkhan.”
6. When KRK stated Karan Johar offered him Rs 25 lakhs to review Bombay Velvet
Around the release of Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar starrer Bombay Velvet (2015), KRK claimed that Karan offered him Rs 25 lakhs to give a 4-star rating in his review. KRK shared a screenshot of the offer. However, it was never proved authentic or real.