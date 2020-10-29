Kriti Sanon shares thought-provoking poem, gets response from Ekta Kapoor

Keeping up with the trend of sharing her thoughts and poems with her fans on social media, actress Kriti Sanon, on Thursday, shared some fresh poetry she has composed, on her Instagram account.

In the poem, Kriti questions how much we know ourselves or whether we know ourselves at all.

The poem reads: "Do you know her for REAL? Or just the bits she wants you to see? And the ones you want her to be?"

Sharing the thought-provoking lines, the actress further wrote, "Sometimes I wonder.. Do we know anyone truly? Like for REAL? Not sure if we know ourselves fully too.. we know just parts of who we `think` we are and who we wanna be. #PoetryWithKriti."

Commenting on her Instagram post, producer Ekta Kapoor wrote: "Answer is NO". To this, Kriti replied, "Ha ha ha... only you and I understood your reply."

Kriti often posts poems and stimulating lines that she has written for fans on social media. Earlier this month, she wrote a poem that defines a resilient streak about her.

"Every time she`s fallen down, she`s gotten up stronger! That`s me. If you resonate with this too, swipe left," Kriti had written on Instagram, with a monochrome mid-shot. She tagged the post with #BeMyPoetry and #JustScribbling.

And before that, describing her mantra in a few lines and clarifying that it isn't a 'cryptic post', Kriti wrote, "You can never please everyone, So don’t even try. As long as you know your truth, As long as your heart is in sync with your conscience, As long as you still like the person you wake up as, And you understand the one you see in the mirror, You’ll find your peace in any storm."

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will reportedly be next seen in 'Bachchan Pandey' alongside Akshay Kumar.