Bollywood

Kriti Sanon reacts to sister Nupur Sanon's performance in Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao: 'Super confident debut'

National Award-winner Kriti Sanon reacted to her sister, Nupur Sanon's acting performance in her debut film, Tiger Nageswara Rao.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 11:10 PM IST

Kriti Sanon reacted to her sister, Nupur Sanon's performance in her debut film, Ravi Teja-starrer Tiger Nageshwara Rao. On October 20, Kriti Sanon and her sister Nupur Sanon clashed at the box office. Kriti brought awaited dystopian actioner, Tiger Shroff-starrer Tiger Nageswara Rao. Whereas, Nupur made her film debut with Ravi Teja in the pan-India action drama Tiger Nageshwara Rao. 

Unlike Kriti Sanon's film, Nupur Sanon's movie opened with positive reactions from the masses, and now Nupur has earned validation from her National Award-winning sister. On Saturday, Kriti Sanon took her thoughts about Nupur on her Instagram. Kriti shared a clip of Nupur and Ravi from Tiger Nageswara Rao, and wrote, "When the eyes say it all. So proud Nups! @nupursanon What a super confident debut." 

Here's Kriti Sanon's reaction to Nupur Sanon's acting performance

Kriti's advice to Nupur Sanon

Before Tiger Nageswara Rao, Nupur shared the advice she received from her sister. In an interview with India Today, Nupur said, "Our personality is very different when someone gets to know us, we are very different from each other, but strong personalities. So she just told me one thing, which I also agree with. She said that so many people who have come into the industry have started looking the same and also are doing the same kind of work, so she told me just not to lose my identity, and be myself because that's very difficult to find now. So I own up to my strengths and weakness, I just want to be honest."

About Tiger Nageswara Rao 

Tiger Nageswara Rao has started well at the box office. The film released on October 20, earned Rs 8.2 crore on day one. As per Trade tracker Sacnilk, the film will earn Rs 8.2 crore on the release date. Directed by Vamsee, Tiger Nageswara Rao is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts. 

About Ganapath

Tiger, Kriti-starrer didn’t perform well at the box office on day one. As per Sacnilk.com report, the film managed to earn only Rs 2.5 crore on day one. Ganapath is Tiger Shroff’s worst opening of his career. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath stars Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles.

