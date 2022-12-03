Search icon
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Saman Khan shares unseen photo as actor wraps up shooting for his Eid release

Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release on April 21 next year on the festive occasion of Eid.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 05:15 PM IST

Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan has wrapped up the shooting for his next entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan as the actor shared an unseen photo from the film on his social media handles on Saturday, December 3. The Farhad Samji directorial is set to release on April 21, 2023, coinciding with the festival of Eid.

The film was initially slated to release on December 30 later this year, but Salman Khan decided to postpone the film to Eid next year as his spy thriller Tiger 3, originally scheduled to release on Eid, had to be postponed to Diwali 2023. The film was initially titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, then its title was reportedly changed to Bhaijaan, and has been finalised as Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Apart from the Sultan star, the film boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Vijender Singh, and Palak Tiwari among others. The RRR star Ram Charan will be seen in a special cameo appearance in the film's massive dance number.

READ | Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari - check complete cast list

The entertainer is said to be the official remake of the 2014 Tamil blockbuster Veeram, headlined by Ajith Kumar. Farhad had initially pitched Veeram's remake to Akshay Kumar as Bachchhan Paandey, but then later changed Bachchhan Paandey's script to the remake of another 2014 Tamil film Jigarthanda starring Bobby Simha and Siddharth.

The filmmaker then pitched Veeram's remake to Salman, who liked the script and decided to star in the same. Apart from Ajith Kumar, the 2014 Tamil film starred Tamannaah Bhatia, Vidharth, Bala, Nassar, Pradeep Rawat, and Atul Kulkarni among others. Veeram was directed by Siva, whose next release is Suriya 42.

