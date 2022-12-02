Who is Somy Ali? Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend who called Bigg Boss host 'male chauvinistic pig'

Somy Ali- Salman Khan

Salman Khan's ex-romance Somy Ali is back targeting Tiger 3 star with new allegations, and she went on to call Khan a sexual predator and 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood.' Reportedly, Salman had a history of being in relationships with Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy, Aishwarya Rai, and Katrina Kaif. Currently, Khan has been linked with Iulia Vantur.

Among Salman's ex-girlfriends, Somy Ali is making news for lashing out at the actor on social media. Somy charges serious allegations against Khan, and then she deletes it.

Who is Somy Ali?

The Pakistani-American actress Somy Ali was active in Bollywood in the 1990s. Somy has revealed that she had a huge crush on Khan in her teens. In earlier interviews, Ali revealed that Salman inspired her to become an actress in Bollywood. Somy even added that she decided to join films after watching Maine Pyar Kiya. Salman and Somy were cast together in a film, but it got shelved. Somy other films include Krishan Avatar, Anth, Yaar Gaddar, Teesra Kaun?, Andolan, Mafia, and other films. Somy and Salman were in an eight-year relationship from 199-1999. Later, Somy moved to South Florida in 1999 to continue her further studies. Somy even turned into a full-time activist and voiced against rape and domestic violence.

Somy's latest allegation against Salman Khan

Since last year, Somy has started hurling abuses and charged serious allegations against Salman. In a now-deleted post of Ali, Salman called him a 'male chauvinist pig' and called him a women beater. She further said, "More to come! Ban my show in India then threaten me with a lawsuit, you coward piece of shit. Screw your lawyer! I have 50 lawyers here to protect me from the cigarette burns, the physical abuse and the sodomy which you put me through and it lasted for years… So go f*ckkkk yourself. You male chauvinistic pig. And shame on all the female actors who support this guy who has beaten several women."

Heres' the deleted post

Salman Khan has not responded to the allegation, and even earlier, he ignored Ali's outrage on social media. On the work front, Salman will next be seen with Katrina Kaif in actioner Tiger 3