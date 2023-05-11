Search icon
Kennedy teaser: Rahul Bhat is menacing killing machine, Sunny Leone a charming siren in Anurag Kashyap's noir thriller

Ahead of the Cannes premiere, Anurag Kashyap shared the intriguing teaser of Rahul Bhat, Sunny Leone-starrer Kennedy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 11, 2023, 11:17 PM IST

A still of Rahul Bhat from Kennedy

Ahead of Anurag Kashyap's upcoming noir thriller Kennady's Cannes premiere, the makers dropped an intriguing teaser of the film. The 1.15 minutes trailer gives a sneak peek of a dark-gritty world, where a ruthless insomniac killing machine, Kennady (Rahul Bhat) is on a spree of killing people. Anurag Kashyap shared the teaser on his social media handles, and wrote, "Bataaaa...kitna maza aaya...yeh teaser dekh ke? (Tell me, how much did you enjoy the teaser?)" 

Here's the teaser

The impressive teaser starts with a different glimpse of a dark, gritty world, where an unapologetic Kennedy is on an undisclosed hunt. Rahul looks menacing as the killing machine, and his eyes speak volumes. However, Sunny Leone becomes the scene-stealer in the teaser. Sunny appears towards the end of the teaser, looking charming as a siren. Sunny's character meets Kennedy in an elevator, and she chuckles after looking at the latter's look. 

Kennedy is written and directed by Anurag Kashyap starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone. The film has been produced by Zee Studios and Ranjan Singh & Kabir Ahuja of Good Bad Films. The DOP of the film is Sylvester Fonseca. The music of the film is composed by Ashish Narula with Aamir Aziz & Boyblanck. The editing of the film is done by Tanya Chhabria and Deepak Kattar. The sound design of the film is done by Kunal Sharma and Dr Akshay Indikar.

Kennedy will have a grand 'Midnight screening' premiere at the Cannes Festival on May 24. Before Kennedy, Anurag released Alaya F, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. 

