'Kaun Hrithik Roshan?': Manoj Bajpayee flaunts six-pack abs in jaw-dropping transformation, fans say heroes beware

Headlines

Meet doctorate vegetable seller, he has 4 Master's degree, left his job as...

Zomato food delivery to cost more now, after getting Rs 9700000 tips on New Year’s Eve platform hikes…

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make their relationship Insta official, fans react to couple's latest pic: 'Perfect ones'

DMK MP compares BJP IT cell to 'Jobless barbers', after Bihari-toiket remark

Meet Kapoor family's first superstar, started as extra, did negative roles, later gave highest grossing Indian film ever

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Kapoor family's first superstar, started as extra, did negative roles, later gave highest grossing Indian film ever

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Cape Town

5 Indian legends who never scored a Test century in South Africa

9 varieties of chocolate

9 Health benefits of saffron

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make their relationship Insta official, fans react to couple's latest pic: 'Perfect ones'

Meet Kapoor family's first superstar, started as extra, did negative roles, later gave highest grossing Indian film ever

India's most successful actor has 400 hits, 50 blockbusters; way more than Amitabh, Rajni, Shah Rukh, Prabhas combined

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Kaun Hrithik Roshan?': Manoj Bajpayee flaunts six-pack abs in jaw-dropping transformation, fans say heroes beware

Manoj Bajpayee can be seen showing off his abs in the photo that he shared on Instagram.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 01:44 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Manoj Bajpayee, on Sunday, dropped a jaw-dropping photo of himsled in which he can be seen flaunting his abs. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “New Year New Me! Dekho d̶e̶l̶i̶c̶i̶o̶u̶s̶ soup ka meri body pe asar. Ekdum killer look hai na?.”

In no time, the photo went viral and social media and netizens started reacting to it. One of them wrote, “Who's Hrithik Roshan.” The second one said, “Yeh abb kahan chhupaye thhe ??” The third one said, “Gym plus Manoj, equals to perfection!” The fourth person commented, “Kal hi aapki baat kar raha tha kisi se aaj hi aapne fir prove kar diya why you are sabke favourite.”

See photo:

On Sunday, he shared a video of his 'Unforgettable Memories' of 2023.  Manoj took to Instagram and wrote, "Grateful for every moment, challenge, and triumph this year has brought, thank you, everyone. Unforgettable Memories #2023. Happy New Year."

In the video, he dropped the glimpses from his recent release Joram. The clip also included glimpses from Filmfare OTT Awards 2023, where he won Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male) for the judicial drama 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.'

Manoj will be seen in a crime series 'Killer Soup.' It stars Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead roles. Directed and co-written by Abhishek Chaubey and produced by Honey Trehan and Chetana Kowshik, the Netflix series boasts a stellar cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and Lal.

'Killer Soup' is all set to stream from OTT platform Netflix from January 11. He will also be seen in 'Silence 2' alongside actors Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid, and Vaquar Shaikh. In the show, The incomparable Manoj returns to the role of ACP Avinash. The Joram actor also has 'Bhaiyaaji' in his pipeline.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Man quenches thirst of squirrel with water bottle, internet hearts it

Spotify users facing massive crashing issues on Android

Job scam that offered money to 'impregnate' women busted, 8 arrested

Japan Earthquake Live Updates: More powerful earthquakes could hit country, tsunamis can continue for next 1-2 days

Watch: Manoj Bajpayee shares 'unforgettable memories' from 2023, says 'grateful for every challenge'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE