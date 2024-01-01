'Kaun Hrithik Roshan?': Manoj Bajpayee flaunts six-pack abs in jaw-dropping transformation, fans say heroes beware

Manoj Bajpayee can be seen showing off his abs in the photo that he shared on Instagram.

Manoj Bajpayee, on Sunday, dropped a jaw-dropping photo of himsled in which he can be seen flaunting his abs. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “New Year New Me! Dekho d̶e̶l̶i̶c̶i̶o̶u̶s̶ soup ka meri body pe asar. Ekdum killer look hai na?.”

In no time, the photo went viral and social media and netizens started reacting to it. One of them wrote, “Who's Hrithik Roshan.” The second one said, “Yeh abb kahan chhupaye thhe ??” The third one said, “Gym plus Manoj, equals to perfection!” The fourth person commented, “Kal hi aapki baat kar raha tha kisi se aaj hi aapne fir prove kar diya why you are sabke favourite.”

See photo:

On Sunday, he shared a video of his 'Unforgettable Memories' of 2023. Manoj took to Instagram and wrote, "Grateful for every moment, challenge, and triumph this year has brought, thank you, everyone. Unforgettable Memories #2023. Happy New Year."

In the video, he dropped the glimpses from his recent release Joram. The clip also included glimpses from Filmfare OTT Awards 2023, where he won Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male) for the judicial drama 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.'

Manoj will be seen in a crime series 'Killer Soup.' It stars Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead roles. Directed and co-written by Abhishek Chaubey and produced by Honey Trehan and Chetana Kowshik, the Netflix series boasts a stellar cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and Lal.

'Killer Soup' is all set to stream from OTT platform Netflix from January 11. He will also be seen in 'Silence 2' alongside actors Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid, and Vaquar Shaikh. In the show, The incomparable Manoj returns to the role of ACP Avinash. The Joram actor also has 'Bhaiyaaji' in his pipeline.