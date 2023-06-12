This actress holds record for most hits in Bollywood, it’s not Sridevi, Madhuri, Kareena, Kajol, Priyanka, Deepika, Alia

Bollywood is regarded by many as a male dominant industry when it comes to delivering blockbuster films but there are some actresses who have managed to carve a niche for themselves and are popular for their superb performances. In this article we will talk about some actresses who have given maximum hit films in Hindi film industry.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is on top of the list when it comes to delivering maximum hits in Bollywood. According to Box office India, the actress has delivered a total of 14 hits so far in her career.

Katrina Kaif made her debut in 2003 with Boom and the film bombed at the box-office. Katrina Kaif, however, went on to work in several other films and is now one of the top actresses in Bollywood. Some of her hit films are Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Namastey London, Ek Tha Tiger, Dhoom 3, Bang Bang and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra made her acting debut in the Tamil film Thamizhan in 2002 with Thalapathy Vijay. She has delivered 10 hits so far.

Kajol

Kajol is one of the finest actresses to work in Bollywood. Some of her films like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham were blockbuster hits, According to Box Office India, Kajol has delivered 13 hits so far.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt started her acting career with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year and is known for her roles in films such as Highway, Raazi, Udta Punjab, and Gully Boy. Alia Bhatt has delivered 7 hits so far.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone made her acting debut in 2006 in Kannada film ‘Aishwarya’. After tasting success in Kannada film, Deepika Padukone started her Bollywood career with Om Shanti Om opposite Shahr Rukh Khan in 2007. She has delivered 11 hits so far.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is regarded by many as one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor Khan has acted in several successful films and has delivered 13 hits so far.

Yesteryear superstars like Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Rekha have delivered 6, 2 and 4 hits respectively.