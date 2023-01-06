Katrina Kaif dons salwar suit for Siddhivinayak Temple visit with Vicky Kaushal and his mom; fans praise her 'sanskar'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple

Katrina Kaif channeled her inner desi bahu as she wore a green salwar suit while visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Friday. The actress was accompanied by her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, and mother-in-law Veena Kaushal. In the viral pics, fans have been praising Katrina’s simplicity.

Pictures of the trio offering prayers at the famous temple in Mumbai were shared by fan clubs on Friday afternoon. The first pic shows Katrina in the suit, Vicky dressed in casuals with a saffron cloth wrapped around him and his mom Veena by Katrina’s side. They offered prayers at the temple with Vicky holding the aarti platter. The second pic had Vicky and Katrina posing with a priest, as they held a garlanded picture of Lord Ganesha.

Reacting to the pictures on one of the viral posts, a fan wrote, “This is such a sweet family moment. Love Kat’s simplicity.” Many others praised how Katrina dressed for the occasion. “Not only is she simple but sanskari too. This is not for show,” wrote one. Many fans wrote how the couple chose the perfect way to start the year. In Hindu mythology, Lord Ganesha is the deity one prays to while starting something new.

Katrina and Vicky rang in the New Year at the Jawai Leopard Sanctuary in Rajasthan. The two were spotted at the Jodhpur airport before Christmas, from where they made their way to Jawai by road and spent the next week there. Both actors kept posting pictures from their year-end getaway on their social media during their stay. They returned to Mumbai earlier this week.

Vicky has four films lined up for release this year, starting with Laxman Utekar’s untitled film with Sara Ali Khan. He will then be seen in The Great Indian Family, followed by Anand Tiwari’s next, and round off the year with Meghna Gulzar’s biopic of Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw Sam Bahadur. Katrina, on the other hand, will be seen in Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.