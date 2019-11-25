Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to ring in New Year 2020 together, away from Mumbai?

Rumours about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dating each other refuse to stop. Since the time it was reported that Vicky broke up with Harleen Sethi, it's being said that the actor has been seeing Katrina. Both the actors have been spending quality time with each other and were even snapped by the paparazzi. During Diwali, Katrina and Vicky were seen making their way towards a friend's house for celebrations during late-night hours.

Now as per reports in Mumbai Mirror, Katrina and Vicky are likely to spend New Years' together. The rumoured couple will be heading for a getaway while ringing in 2020 in each other's company. It seems like we might see more of Katrina and Vicky in public the coming year. They have shown their cute chemistry at multiple award shows which grabbed many eyeballs.

Interesting much?

Earlier when Neha Dhupia was asked if Katrina and Vicky are dating each other, she denied. However, when Radhika Apte was asked about Vicky's relationship status, she had said, "Vicky is seeing this really lovely girl. He is so lovely. They should come out."

As per reports in IANS, unconfirmed rumours have linked Katrina and Vicky for a while now. Although sources close to them have maintained that they are "very much single and are not dating".

The rumours further increased when reports cropped up a while back that Katrina and Vicky could very soon be working together in a film. However, there has been no update on such reports yet.