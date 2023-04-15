Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal impress fans with ‘no show-off’ airport look, netizens call them 'most beautiful couple’

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal

One of the most loved couples in the Bollywood industry, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif made a public appearance after a long time as they got papped at the airport. They both obliged their fans with selfies as they made their way out and fans can’t get enough of them.

On Friday, Viral Bhayani posted a video of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal from Mumbai Airport. Both of them were seen wearing casuals and twinning. While Katrina Kaif a grey t-shirt with black cargo pants, Vicky Kaushal donned a grey sweatshirt and black trousers. Both of them were seen wearing sunglasses to complete their outfit. The actress as well as the actor obliged their fans with selfies and their simplicity won hearts.

Katrina Kaif’s public appearance finally put an end to her pregnancy speculations and fans expressed their feelings on seeing the couple ‘finally’ making an appearance. One of the fans wrote, “Katrina, i feel like i haven’t seen her forever. Still stunning in a casual fit. Evergreen!” Another wrote, “vickat are seen after such a long time. They are just being normal..sweet couple.” Another comment read, “Most favorite couple. So genuine no natak for the paps like Alia.” Another wrote, “The most beautiful and gorgeous couple in the world. We missed you.”

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Phone Bhoot which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actress will next be seen in Tiger 3 sharing the screen with Salman Khan. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie is set for a theatrical release on November 10, 2023. The actress also has Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas in the pipeline which also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, and Vinay Pathak among others in key roles. Vicky Kaushal on the other hand will be next seen in a biopic of late field Marshal Sam Maneskshaw titled Sam Bahadur helmed by Meghna Gulzar. He also has Laxman Utekar’s Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke in the pipeline in which he will be seen sharing the screen with Sara Ali Khan.

