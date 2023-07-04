Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani sing Satyaprem Ki Katha's Aaj Ke Baad; netizens say 'ek hi dil hai kitni baar jeetoge'

Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani/Viral Bhayani Instagram

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have won the hearts of audiences with their sincere and honest performances in the titular roles of Satyaprem and Katha in their recently released romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film is also going strong at the box office as it has collected Rs 42.71 crore in its five days of theatrical release.

Now, a video has gone viral on social media in which Kartik and Kiara can be seen attempting to sing the romantic track Aaj Ke Baad from their film. The clip, shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle, has netizens appreciating the stars calling them "cute" and "adorable". One of the users even wrote, "Ek hi dil hai kitni baar jeetoge (There's only one heart, how many times will you win it?)".

Aaj Ke Baad comes at a crucial moment in Satyaprem Ki Katha before the interval when Kartik and Kiara's characters Satyaprem and Katha are getting married to each other. How their marriage changes once a sensitive secret related to Katha's past is revealed forms the rest of the story in the second half. The song has originally been written, composed, and sung by Manan Bhardwaj. Tulsi Kumar, Gulshan Kumar's daughter and Bhushan Kumar's sister, has also provided her vocals.

Also starring Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Shikha Talsania, and Siddharth Randeria in pivotal roles, Satyaprem Ki Katha marks the Bollywood debut of filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, who has previously helmed critically and commercially acclaimed Marathi films. The romantic drama is presented by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) in association with Namah Pictures. Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora have produced the film.



