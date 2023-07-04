Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection day 5: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani film earns Rs 4.21 crore on first Monday

Satyaprem Ki Katha/File photo

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the titular roles of Satyaprem and Katha respectively, Satyaprem Ki Katha was released in the theatres on Thursday, June 29, coinciding with the occasion of Eid al-Adha. The romantic drama collected Rs 38.51 crore in its opening extended weekend.

On its first Monday, i.e. July 3, the film maintained its steady run and added Rs 4.21 crore, taking its total five-day collection to Rs 42.71 crore, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com. Kartik and Kiara-starrer's worldwide gross collection stands at a healthy total of Rs 58 crore.

With no major releases until July 28 when Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will arrive in theatres, Satyaprem Ki Katha could easily cross the three-digit coveted figure of Rs 100 crore at the box office as the film has been receiving genuine love and appreciation from the audiences.

The film's soundtrack also has been a major hit with songs composed by different music directors such as Manan Bhardwaj, Meet Bros, Payal Dev, and Tanishq Bagchi. Aaj Ke Baad, Gujju Pataka, Naseeb Se, Pasoori Nu, and Le Aaunga are charting the tops across streaming platforms.

Satyaprem Ki Katha, which reunites Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani after their blockbuster horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year, marks the Bollywood debut of filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, who has previously helmed famous Marathi films such as Anandi Gopal and Double Seat.

Also starring Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Shikha Talsania, and Siddharth Randeria in pivotal roles, Satyaprem Ki Katha is presented by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) in association with Namah Pictures. Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora have produced the film.



