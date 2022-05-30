Kartik Aaryan breaks silence on rumours of increasing his fee after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success

Kartik Aaryan/File photo

Kartik Aaryan is on cloud nine at the moment since his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been a huge hit at the box office. The film has collected more than Rs 100 crore and is running successfully in packed theatres. After the film's stupendous success, there were rumours that the Dhamaka star has considerably increased his fee in Bollywood.

A report in BollywoodLife.com stated that Kartik's usual fee was Rs 15-20 crore per film and the actor has increased his fee to Rs 35-40 crore after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Reacting to the same news piece, Kartik Aaryan rubbished this rumour in his own witty style.

Taking to his own Twitter account on Monday, May 30, Kartik wrote, "Promotion hua hai life mein, Increment nahi (tears of joy emoji) Baseless" calling the report completely baseless. The actor is known for his amazing sense of humour on-screen and this time, the actor showed it in real life too.

Promotion hua hai life mein

Increment nahi

Baseless https://t.co/qQ3xFYREgr — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) May 30, 2022

READ | Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan enjoys roadside biryani, fans call him 'down to earth'



Meanwhile, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh informed that the horror-comedy, also starring Kiara Advani and Tabu, has shown tremendous growth in its second weekend and has collected Rs 122.69 crore within ten days of its release till May 29.

He even mentioned that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has an outside chance of touching the Rs 175 crore mark at the box office, though it seems a bit unlikely considering three biggies are set to release this Friday - Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj, Kamal Haasan's Vikram, and Adivi Sesh's Major.

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 EXCELS in Weekend 2... SOLID GAINS on [second] Sat and Sun [despite #IPLFinals] indicates it should cross ₹ 150 cr, with an outside chance of touching ₹ 175 cr... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr, Sun 12.77 cr. Total: ₹ 122.69 cr. #India biz. SUPER-HIT. pic.twitter.com/psDysuA3TN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 30, 2022

"#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 EXCELS in Weekend 2... SOLID GAINS on [second] Sat and Sun [despite #IPLFinals] indicates it should cross ₹ 150 cr, with an outside chance of touching ₹ 175 cr... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr, Sun 12.77 cr. Total: ₹ 122.69 cr. #India biz. SUPER-HIT", Taran's tweet read.