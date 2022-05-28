Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan enjoys roadside biryani at midnight, fans call him 'down to earth'

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan brought back hope in the industry with his recent released Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor is still promoting the horror-comedy, and amid the hectic life of promotions and commitments, Kartik won the hearts of his fans with his simplicity.

In a recent viral video, Kartik is seen enjoying biryani from the roadside stall at midnight. The actor was returning to Mumbai from Pune, and he decided to have some biryani before reaching home.

Kartik's simplicity bowled over the netizens and they made the viral in no time. Many of his fans and the general audience hailed his attitude and showered praises. A user commented, "Humble, down to earth, hardworking..." Another fan added, "Kartik jaisa koi nahi." Another user added, "Rastey ka khana sabse tasty." A netizen added, "Kartik bhai apne jaisa h ...no attitude .simple sada banda... Sath hi cute bhi @kartikaaryan." Another netizen asserted, "Simplicity rocks."

As far as his recent release is concerned, Kartik Aaryan's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to enter Rs 100 crore club, the film is riding high on success. The film has earned Rs 6.52 crore on Friday, will cross Rs 100 crore today.

Sharing the box office number, film analyst Tarah Adarsh wrote, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 marches ahead gloriously, unaffected by the new opponents... Expect bigger numbers over the weekend... Will hit cr today [second Sat]... #KartikAaryan's second film to hit century, after #SKTKS... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr. Total: Rs 98.57 cr. #India biz."

On the weekend of his release, Kartik Aaryan was seen crowded amongst a sea of fans outside Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai when he visited the theatre to meet his fans. He also ran out on a bike to another screening at a theatre in Juhu to interact with more fans and immediately went back to Gaiety in an auto and surprised the audience at the end of a houseful show as he came in front of the screen and performed his hook step while it played on the screen.