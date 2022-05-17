Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Stree, Roohi: Horror comedies that can scare you while making you laugh

Before Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 releases this Friday, May 20, have a look at other Hindi horror comedies worth a watch.
In the past few years, the genre of horror-comedies has been quite successful in Bollywood. And Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the latest to join the bandwagon. The film has already created a buzz as advance booking for the film has seen a rise and is right now, the safest bet for a major Hindi movie to succeed at the box office after recent failures like Jersey and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.
Here's a look at the horror comedies in Bollywood in the recent past that have been quite successful. (All images: File photos)
1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the leading roles, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the spiritual sequel to the cult 2007 comedy film. The Anees Bazmee directorial will clash with Kangana Ranaut's spy thriller Dhaakad on May 20 and is highly likely to succeed at the box office after its title track has emerged as a chartbuster.
2. Stree
Directed by Amar Kaushik in his debut venture, Stree has been the most successful horror comedy earning around Rs 180 crores at the global box office. Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana play pivotal roles in this 2018 film based on the Bengaluru legend of Nale Baa (oh woman, come tomorrow).
3. Roohi
Starring Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, and Janhvi Kapoor in the leading roles, Roohi is the second film in the Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, which will be followed by Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon later this year. The 2021 film, which didn't fare well at the box office and also received negative revviews, is helmed by Hardik Mehta.
4. Laxmii
Raghava Lawrence had starred as the main lead in the 2011 Tamil horror comedy Kanchana which he had directed also. In 2020, he remade his own film as Laxmii with Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. The Tamil film was a box office hit, but the Hindi remake, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar met with extremely negative reviews.
5. Golmaal Again
The fourth film of Rohit Shetty's Golmaal franchise, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, and Shreyas Talpade emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2017 as it earned approximately Rs 315 crores at the worldwide box office. It was the Diwali release five years back.
6. Go Goa Gone
An action-comedy film released in 2013, Go Goa Gone is the first mainstream zombie Indian film starring Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, and Anand Tiwari. The Raj & DK directorial has earned a cult reputation among the audience who keep trending the movie on social media. Its sequel Go Goa Gone 2 has also been announced.
7. Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Ending the list which started it all, the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Directed by Priyadarshan, the cult horror-comedy starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja in the leading roles. The 2007 superhit film itself is a remake of the 1993 Malayalam blockbuster Manichitrathazhu which starred Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, and Shobana.