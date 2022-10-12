Karisma Kapoor looks mesmerising in white crop top and jeans, Anushka Sharma reacts

Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Actor Karisma Kapoor has received praise from Anushka Sharma, who has referred to her as "stunner." Karisma published a number of self-portraits from a recent photo shoot on Instagram. Karisma Kapoor posed in various ways while posing next to a food truck for the photographs.

Karisma opted for a cropped white T-shirt, blue jeans, and sneakers for the photo session. She wrote in the post's caption, "Feelin’ like a snac (french fries, burger, pizza, popcorn, ice cream and lollipop emojis)." She also added the hashtag, foodie.

Reacting to the pictures, Amrita Arora wrote, "Looking like one (fire emoji)." Anushka Sharma on the other hand commented, "Always a stunner (heart eyes emoji)."

Karisma is working on a new project with Abhinay Deo. As quoted by ANI, Karisma said, "Brown is the kind of storytelling that is not just exciting but also challenging for any actor and that is exactly what attracted me to take the part up. Playing a fiercely strong character in an intriguing story like this will be very interesting. I can't wait to begin shooting."