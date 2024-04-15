Twitter
Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor's lipstick touch-up during CSK vs MI IPL match gives fans 'Poo' from K3G vibes

Kareena Kapoor attended the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians game of the ongoing Indian Premier League at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 15, 2024, 07:34 PM IST

The clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday kept the spectators on the edge of their seats throughout the match. Apart from the thrilling match, what stole the limelight was Kareena Kapoor Khan, who gave off the vibe of 'Poo' from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Kareena was accompanied by Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and John Abraham. Neha took to her Instagram handle and shared her very own highlights from yesterday's match. One of the videos featured Kareena retouching her lipstick.

Neha cheered as Mahendra Singh Dhoni hit a hat-trick of sixes. Another image captured Kareena, Neha, Angad and John posing together. As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Bebo is a mood."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Talking about the match, opener Rohit Sharma's valiant second Indian Premier League (IPL) century went in vain as a four-wicket haul from Matheesha Pathirana managed to restrict a power-packed Mumbai Indians (MI) line-up to 186/6 in their 20 overs and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured a 20-run win at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

With this win, CSK is at number three with four wins and two losses, giving them eight points. MI is at eighth spot, with two wins and four losses, giving them four points.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was recently seen in Crew, a story of three women, touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew features Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air "bada**" air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has grabbed eyeballs. The film, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, was released on March 29.

Kareena also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles. Neha Dhupia, on the other hand, will be seen alongside Gulshan Devaiah in a web series titled Therapy Sherapy. She will also be seen in an international project 'Blue 52'. The project is directed by Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi.

(ANI)

