Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor reacts after Diljit Dosanjh gives her a shoutout at live concert in viral video

Dosanjh looked stylish in his loose-fitting attire, complemented by a vibrant red turban while performing Lover.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 14, 2024, 02:10 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Diljit Dosanjh, who rocked Mumbai with his concert on Saturday, gave a shoutout to his 'Crew' co-star Kareena Kapoor and compared her to Beyonce and Rihanna. The 'Chamkila' actor also sang the song 'Naina' from their recent release 'Crew' for the actress.

Kareena, who missed the event quickly took to her Instagram stories to share the clip, referring to herself as Diljit's "Fan Girl Foreva."

Take a look:

Dosanjh looked stylish in his loose-fitting attire, complemented by a vibrant red turban while performing 'Lover.' The actor thanked the audience with folded hands for their overwhelming support.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including comedian Maniesh Paul, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Taapsee Pannu, attended the concert. Others who joined the event were Iulia Vantur, Sara Tendulkar, and singer Harshdeep Kaur with husband Mankeet Singh, among others. 'Amar Singh Chamkila' director Imtiaz Ali was also present at the musical event. He snapped a selfie from the concert and shared it on his Instagram stories with the caption, "@diljitdosanjh rocks everytime!" Diljit promptly acknowledged his post, replying, "Sir we love you."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Diljit is being lauded for his role in 'Amar Singh Chamkila' film, directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film takes a deep look into the life and legacy of the legendary Punjabi artist, Amar Singh Chamkila, with Diljit essaying the role of the singer, and Parineeti Chopra portraying his wife, Amarjot.

Speaking about the journey of creating Amar Singh Chamkila, Imtiaz Ali earlier said, "Stories of young musicians that challenge the norms of society, who see unprecedented success and then have violent ends is, unfortunately, a worldwide phenomenon.

The life and times of Chamkila raised important questions for society but ultimately it is a celebration of the life of an artist, the story of a musician who could never give up his first love - music." The film has been produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films. The music of the film is available on Saregama.

Diljit is also set to perform live in Mumbai today. (With inputs from ANI)

