Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 16, 2022, 08:34 AM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan has surprised her fans on Wednesday, March 16 morning by announcing her new thriller film with co-stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The yet-to-be-titled Netflix Original will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh of 'Kahaani' fame.



Kareena will be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' next.