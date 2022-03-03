Kareena Kapoor Khan-Kajol bump into each other; discuss Covid, kids, and Ajay Devgn's smoking habit - WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol, who played real-life sisters in Karan Johar's iconic family drama 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', buped into each other at Mehboob Studios on Thursday, March 3. Their mini-reunion was all about nostalgia for their fans and their their brief meeting was captured by none other than Bombay's eagle-eyed paparazzi.

In the viral video, Kajol and Kareena can be seen happily greeting each other. Shutterbugs caught the two actresses' conversation on cameras in which they can be seen talking about Bebo`s second child Jeh, COVID-19, and Ajay Devgn`s smoking habit.

"What`s happening!" Kareena said, and Kajol replied, "How`s your new baby?". Kareena said that she can't believe it's already been a year since his birth. Kareena then asked Kajol about her COVID-19 battle. To which, Kajol replied, "I`m Covid returned." Kareena then asked about Kajol's husband Ajay, who has apparently 'dodged' the virus. Kajol joked that he was able to dodge it 'because he's a smoker'.

The two ended their conversation by giving each other a tight hug and kissing each other on their respective cheeks. Kajol and Kareena's meeting has left fans nostalgic and reminded them of their scenes from their 2001 hit film. "Anjali and Poo are back," a fan commented. "Hahahaha. Nostalgia is on. We want K3G 2," another one wrote.

Some users even trolled the actresses for conversing in English and not talking in Hindi. One user wrote, "Inko apni language nhi aati ya apni language bolne pe inko sharam aati hai", while another commented, "Hindi me baat karne se standard kam hota hai kya?"



READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan shares Jeh's adorable pics with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur on younger son's first birthday

Kajol and Kareena also featured together in the 2010 film 'We Are Family'. The film was backed by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions and directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, who recently created the Amazon Prime Video series 'Bestseller'.



(With inputs from ANI)