Karan Patel slams film fraternity's mindset towards TV stars, says if groupism won't exist 'aadhe actors ki...'

Karan Patel admitted that groupism does exist in Bollywood, and explained how television actors are 'more popular' than movie stars.

Actor Karan Patel, who will soon be seen on the big screen, leading a comedy-drama Darran Chhoo, opens up about the 'blocked mentality' of the film fraternity which doesn't consider television stars for movies. For the unversed, Karan is popularly known for playing Raman Bhalla in the successful romantic drama Ye Hai Mohabbatein for six years (2013-2019).

While speaking to DNA, Karan agrees that Groupism does exist in Bollywood, and says, "I think everybody favours their people, agar groupism nahi hoga, aur agar industry bahut honest ho gayi toh aadhe actors ki dukaan bandh ho jayegi (If groupism will not exist, then half of the actors will go out of work). However, things are getting better, the scenario has started to change, the audience has become more intelligent, and content-driven cinema is working."

Karan opens up about the issue of talents getting ignored as makers stick with old faces. "Humari industry ka ek hi problem hai, jo mujhe lagta hai, nothing to do with the industry, but this is what I feel that we want to watch new kind of cinema, lekin hum phir bhi actor wohi purane chahte hai. Toh agar aap naye tarah ka cinema chahte hai, toh kahi-kahi naye actors bhi hone chaiye (We want to watch new cinema, but we will take old faces. If you want to watch different cinema, then other new actors should get a chance). The same old faces are doing new cinema, Which is, somewhere, not fair for everybody."

Karan also shares the perception the film fraternity has for television actors, "This notion of 'Oh he's a TV star, won't work on the big screen', is a setback and this blocked mentality of the film fraternity should probably change. It's hurtful." Karan further claims that a television actor is a bigger star than a movie actor, "If he's the face of television, who's been running one of the top shows for the past six years, then he's more sellable and popular than your movie star. They are bigger stars than your actors. At last, Karan concludes that it takes all kinds to make a world, and he hopes that the audience will relate to his upcoming movie. Produced by Karan and Ankita Bhargava Patel, Darran Chhoo also stars Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. The movie will be released in cinemas on October 13.

