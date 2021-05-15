Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi 'prep for monsoon', filmmaker shares adorable photos

Karan Johar is not only one of Bollywood’s most sought-after filmmakers, but he is also a very devoting father. Johar has two children, twins Roohi Johar and Yash Johar, and he regularly posts pictures of them on his Instagram account.

K’Jo has shared fresh pictures of the twins, who are both donning white rain suits. While Roohi can be seen in a white padded rain jacket, Yash is wearing a plain white rain jacket.

“Prepping for the monsoons!” He captioned the post as Mumbai braces itself for the rainy season.

Roohi and Yash are adored by the film fraternity and many of them commented under the pictures. Karan’s friend, Seema Khan wrote, “So, cute,” while TV actor Arjun Bijlani commented, “Jus too cute.” Actor Ritesh Deshmukh also commented, “Sooo Cuteeeee.” Manish Malhotra, Tahira Kashyap, Nikitan Dheer, Sophie Choudhary, Maheep Kapoor and Varun Sharma dropped heart emojis. The adorable pictures of the twins also won the love of netizens.

Karan welcomed the twins in 2017 when he became a single father through surrogacy. During the coronavirus lockdown, Karan Johar started a series called 'Lockdown with Johars'. In the series, the he shared photos and videos of Roohi and Yash raiding the whole house.

The ace filmmaker will next be starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in untitled romantic drama. The project is also expected to have Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan as an assistant director.