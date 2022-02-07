Karan Johar shares adorable video for his twins Yash-Roohi on their 5th birthday – WATCH

On the fifth birthday of his twins, Yash and Roohi, Karan Johar shared a sweet note along with a cute video. The two were born through surrogacy and already have their own fan base.

Sharing the video, Karan wrote, “To my lifeline…. My purpose…. My everything.:.. I thank the universe everyday for bringing them into our lives….. they are 5 today…..I can’t wait for the rest of my life because I know they are with me …. Roohi and Yash.”

Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Dhawan, Mouni Roy, and Aditi Rai Hydari all used heart emoticons throughout the video. Amrita Arora, Kanika Kapoor, Arpita Khan, Bipasha Basu, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sanjay Kapoor were among the celebrities that wished the two children well.

Karan is one of the judges on the new reality show Hunarbaaz, in addition to overseeing his several production enterprises. On the judging panel, he is accompanied by Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty. He recently performed a song on the show and admitted that his children are also lousy vocalists.

He said, "Yash, mera beta. Usko to lagta hai wo Tansen ka baap hai (My son thinks he is a great singer). Roz he goes (attempts bad singing), singing loudly and so badly. I am like, 'beta, ye shayad tera talent nahi hai. Mai kaise bataun? (Son, maybe this is not your talent. But how do I tell you)?' So, you see, singing is not a thing in my family."