Karan Johar reveals eight actresses rejected Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, admits he lied to Rani Mukerji to cast her, told her...

Karan Johar was so desperate to cast Rani Mukerji in his debut directorial, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, that he lied to her.

Filmmaker Karan Johar started his film career with blockbuster directorial Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The 1998 iconic love drama stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in the lead. In this film, the iconic pair of SRK-Kajol had an addition of Rani, and the actress wasn't keen to star with the hit jodi of the 90s.

In the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 8, host Karan recalled the moment when he had to lie to Rani during the narration of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. In the chat show, Rani Mukerji will be accompanied by Kajol on the famous ‘Koffee’ couch and will be seen getting candid about their first collaboration, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

During their conversation, Karan recalled how he had lied to Rani while casting her as Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai because he was very desperate to find the perfect Tina. KJo said, "The funniest thing that happened was I narrated Rani the film when 8 girls had said no and I was like 'Mujhe yeh short skirt pehenke karna padega Tina ka role'. After the narration, she (Rani) said can you come to my room. I had never been invited to a girl’s room."

To which Rani asked him, "But why did I say that to you? At least say that otherwise, people think this story is incomplete. I invited you because Tarun Mansukhani and Nikkhil Advani were in the room.”

Karan continued, "She took me into the room and said, 'Will you be able to convince the world that SRK loves me over Kajol because SRK and Kajol are such an iconic pair? At that time I was so desperate that I lied through my teeth because I didn’t even know how convinced I was. Toh I was like, you leave it to me. I will do it and I really wasn’t sure what was coming my way but it was fun,” KJo added. The full episode of Koffee With Karan 8 with Rani and Kajol will air on 30 November, midnight at Disneyplus Hotstar.

(With inputs from ANI)