Karan Johar responds to trolls targeting Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone after Koffee With Karan 8 episode: ‘No one is…’

Karan Johar hits back at trolls targeting Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone after Koffee With Karan 8.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 06:39 PM IST

Recently, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh appeared on Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan and talked about their relationship and marriage at length. However, the actress’ ‘casual dating’ remark invited criticism from the audience. Now, Karan Johar has responded to the trolls targetting Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh after the episode.

On Sunday, Karan Johar held a quick Instagram Live session with his fans and during the Instagram live, the filmmaker shared a message for the trolls targeting Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The filmmaker said, “Do what you need to do because no one’s looking.” He added, “Trolling gets you nowhere. You are landing nowhere.” He did, however, acknowledge constructive criticism and assured fans of necessary changes in upcoming episodes.

Controversy sparked when Deepika Padukone talked about seeing other people while dating Ranveer Singh before engagement. Deepika said, “I wanted to be single for a while because I had come from difficult relationships. I was going through a phase where I said 'I just don't want to be attached, don't want to be committed'. And I had fun! And then he comes along, so I didn't commit, until he proposed to me. There was no 'commitment as such. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other.”

Deepika Padukone’s this remark had people trolling her. Not only this, netizens also trolled Ranveer Singh for telling the same story of meeting Deepika Padukone as Anushka Sharma.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming production Yodha. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani and is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 8. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be next seen together in Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3 which is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15, 2024. 

