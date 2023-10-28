Headlines

Karan Johar reveals if he’ll call cricketers on KWK8 after Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul controversy: ‘I'm scared to...'

Karan Johar reveals if he will invite cricketers on Koffee With Karan 8 after Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul controversy.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 01:03 PM IST

Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan is back with it’s eighth season and the first episode of the show featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone has already created headlines. Now, in live chat with fans, the filmmaker and host revealed if he will invite cricketers on the show after KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya controversy. 

On Friday, Karan Johar, in an Instagram live chat with fans gave a hint that a sibling duo who will be seen in the second episode. He also answered if he will invite cricketers in Koffee With Karan 8. The filmmaker said, “Will they come? I don’t know. (laughs) I'm not sure. I would love to have them. They are national icons and celebrated illustrious personalities.” 

He added, “But I think with what happened last time, I'm not sure they will even take my call. I’m scared to even call, and I’m such a big fan and have so much respect in my heart. I don’t want to be rejected.” 

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul stirred up controversy with their appearance at Koffee With Karan 6. The duo were heavily criticised as their comments were seen to be disrespectful towards women. Though Hardik Pandya later apologised, he along with KL Rahul were suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. 

Koffee With Karan season 8’s next episode will see a sibling duo gracing the show. While fans speculated if it is Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, Karan denied it. Fans are now excited to see how will be the guests for the second episode. When a user asked if it's Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Karan said, "It's a different pairing." The director also shared that Varun Dhawan will also be gracing the couch but not with his brother. Karan said, "Varun is coming with a combination that I think you guys will really
love."

Read Karan Johar gets teary-eyed while talking about trolls, reveals being on medication: 'I feel so alone, a part of me...'

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

