Karan Johar reacts to Animal's backlash, comments on gender politics in Ranbir Kapoor's film: 'You don't tell a boy...'

Karan Johar has reacted to the debate about Animal and shared his thoughts about gender politics shown in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer.

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal may have been a box-office monster, but it has also sparked the debate on misogyny and toxic masculinity. Director Karan Johar has reacted to the controversy and shared his thoughts about the gender politics in Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial.

In a recent conversation at the Director’s Adda for Film Companion, spoke about gender politics in films and opened up on Vanga’s recently released blockbuster as well.

Citing an example of his debut directorial, Karan said, "The gender politics of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I understand, is incorrect as opposed to the gender politics of Rocky Aur Rani. Because now I have evolved, now I have understood. Then you have someone like Sandeep Reddy Vanga telling that you why are you listening to anybody. Just do your own thing! I feel like you got to understand that with age comes evolution."

He added, "Being a parent specifically, parent of twins, a boy and a girl… you understand how important gender politics are. You don’t want to make those mistakes. You don’t want to tell your children that you wear a pink hoodie and you wear blue. It's okay for both of them to wear pink and blue. Also, you don’t tell the boy that don’t cry like a girl."

About Animal

Ranbir Kapoor’s film Animal has been making headlines ever since the trailer of the movie was released. The film has been performing exceptionally well at the box office and the film is expected to enter Rs 500 crore club in India. As per early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the film earned Rs 8.75 crore on day 14. The total collection of Animal is now Rs 476.84 crore in India.

Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, and Prem Chopra in key roles. Animal will followed by the sequel Animal Park.

