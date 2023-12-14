Meet Charu Shankar, Ranbir's on-screen mom in Animal who is fitness instructor, age gap between them will surprise you

Charu Shankar isn't just an actor, but she is also an ace dancer, stage performer, television host, and most importantly, a fitness instructor.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is destroying box office records like a monster. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's second Hindi directorial has been proven beneficial not only for Kapoor but also for its supporting cast. Apart from Ranbir, supporting cast members such as Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Charu Shankar won praise for their contribution. Now, let's discuss more about Charu Shankar aka Ranbir Kapoor's on-screen mother.

Meet Ranbir Kapoor's on-screen mom - Charu Shankar

In the movie, Animal, Charu Shankar plays the role of Ranvijay Singh Balbir's (Ranbir) mother, and Balbir Singh's (Anil Kapoor) wife, Jyothi Singh. Despite limited screen time, Charu did leave a mark among the audience.

Actor, dancer, fitness instructor - Multi-talented Charu Shankar

Apart from being an actor, Charu is also a stage performer, a dancer, a television host, and most importantly a fitness instructor. Her Instagram feed has videos of her giving training sessions to pregnant mothers and other clients.

The age gap between Ranbir and Charu will leave you surprised

This factor will surely surprise you. Although Charu and Ranbir play mother and son in Animal, they only have a one-year gap between them. Charu Shankar is 42 years old, whereas Ranbir is 41 years old.

Other notable works of Charu

Apart from Animal, Charu was previously seen in acclaimed series such as Delhi Crime, Rocket Boys, Aarya, and The Empire. She was also seen in the movies such as Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Hindi Medium, and Talvar.

About Animal

Released in cinemas on December 1, Animal has grossed Rs 545.6 crore domestically, while the overseas numbers are at Rs 210 crore. The total gross Box Office collection for the Bollywood movie is Rs 755.6 crore after Day 13. Animal will be followed by the sequel Animal Park with Ranbir Kapoor in a double role.



