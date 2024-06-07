Richa Chadha defends Heeramandi co-star Sharmin Segal, slams people for trolling her: ‘Aise chatkare leke…’

Since Sanjay Leela Bhansali made his OTT debut with Heeramandi, his niece Sharmin Segal, who played the role of Alamzeb in the show, has been heavily criticised by the audience for her performance. Now, her co-star Richa Chadha, has come in support of her and slammed those throwing hate on her.

On Thursday, Richa Chadha took to her Instagram and shared a screenshot of trolling throwing hate on Sharmin Segal, and wrote, "For the past month, whenever I have been able to keep track and be vigilant enough, I have been deleting negative comments about a co-star that appear in my comments. Guys? Offer constructive criticism, but this much visceral hate? It's one thing to reject someone's performance, theek hai! Mat karo pasand, aapka haq hai."

She further asked the netizens to move on and added, "Par aise chatkare le ke troll to mat karo? Please? Out-of-context interview clips (that too from a legit roast, y'all are using). Why? I know it's tempting to jump on a trend but to make another human being clickbait? I think we can all do better than that, be better than that. Be kind. Please. It can affect someone's mental health, A big election just happened, there's a heat wave on, and there's so much going on in the world! Please move on?"

While netizens heaped praise on Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha and Manisha Koirala's performance in Heeramandi, Sharmin Segal's performance disappointed them and made her a target of the trolls. Sanjay Leela Bhansali also had to face the heat for casting his niece. Not only this, Sharmin's interview clips with the cast also went viral on social media and the actress received hate for her behaviour towards her co-stars in the interview.

Heeramandi received mixed reviews from the audience. While some couldn't get over the storyline and grandeur of the show, some also criticised it and pointed out historical inaccuracies. The show is available to watch on Netflix and it recently got renewed for a second season.

