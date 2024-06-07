Kangana Ranaut slap row: What security arrangements are MPs provided? All you need to know

Kangana Ranaut, who won from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi seat this Lok Sabha election, was allegedly slapped by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) woman official at Chandigarh Airport on Thursday.

Kangana Ranaut, who won from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi seat this Lok Sabha election, was allegedly slapped by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) woman official at Chandigarh Airport on Thursday. CISF officer, Kulwinder Kaur said that she slapped the newly elected BJP MP after being triggered by an old remark made by the actor during the farmer's protest.

As a result, the CISF officer, Kulwinder Kaur has been suspended and an FIR has also been filed against her.

After landing in Delhi, Ranuat took to Instagram to talk about the incident. She said, “I am safe. I am perfectly fine. The incident happened at the security check-in. The woman guard waited for me to cross. She then came from the side and hit me. She started throwing expletives. I asked why she hit me. She said ‘I support farmers’. I am safe, but my concern is terrorism is rising in Punjab. How do we handle that?”

However, this incident has also raised questions regarding the security of an elected MP. Although it is known that the President, Vice President, and Prime Minster are provided with tight security as per the guidelines laid down in the ‘Blue Book’ issued by the home ministry. But for other elected MPs, security is arranged based on measures mentioned in the ‘Yellow Book’ titled ‘Security Arrangements for the Protection of Individuals’ after a threat assessment by security agencies.

MPs can be provided security protection on behalf of the Central government but can only be given after threat assessment.

Each state government has its own set of rules when it comes to safeguarding Members of Parliament. The provision of granting security to someone who doesn't fall into the designated categories, but resides in a certain state, is at the discretion of that state's government. This is attributed to the fact that the 'law and order' maintenance is constitutionally the responsibility of the state.

SPG and other security for VVIPS

VVIPs in India are the prime minister, president, vice-president, and visiting heads of the state.

In India, the idea of providing security to top political leaders emerged after Naxalism became a threat in the 1960s. The SPG was formed in 1985 after the assassination of the then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The Union Home Ministry codified the protocols for protection in the ‘Blue Book’ and ‘Yellow Book’.

The Prime Minister of India and their immediate family members are provided security by the Special Protection Group Act, 1988. Moreover, security is also given to the former PM and their immediate family members under this act for five years from the end of their tenure.

Apart from SPG, the other main categories of VIP security cover in India include Z+, Z, Y, and X.

X Category includes two ‘Personal Security Officers’. This is recognised as the most basic level of protection offered to a VIP.

Y Category includes a uniformed, armed guard standing watch at a protectee’s home. There's additional security during dusk and dawn. A Y category protected person might have a Personal Security Officer (PSO) armed with a 9 mm pistol beside them, along with a second PSO with a Sten gun in daylight. On the other hand, the Y+ category is distinguished for individuals who are perceived to be under a more significant threat level than those in the 'Y' category.

Z Category protectees are given armed static guards to cover their place of stay. The range of these guards can vary from 2 to 8, and this depends on the threat level and where the residence is located. Two PSOs are also stationed around the clock. Screening watchers, and armed escorts for all road journeys are provided. Moreover, the protectee is also provided with a bulletproof vest.

Z+ Category protectees who fall under this category are given NSG mobile security. They are also given bulletproof car and escorts in three shifts. Additional safety measures are also made when necessary.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.