Meet Saurabh Sachdeva, Bobby Deol's on-screen brother in Animal who has trained Rana, Tripti, Varun, Richa as...

Before Animal, Saurabh Sachdeva impressed the masses with his performances in Sacred Games, Jaane Jaan, Bambai Meri Jaan, and Vadh.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 01:39 PM IST

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is a box-office phenomenon that continues to mint crores across the globe. Released on December 1, the film has collected Rs 450 crores in India and more than Rs 700 crores worldwide. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the masses have also appreciated the performances of other cast members including Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor.

After the film's release, another actor has been garnering praise for his impressive acting chops, Saurabh Sachdeva. In the movie, Sourabh plays the brother of Abrar Haque (Bobby Deol), Abid ul Haque. He acts as a translator to Abrar and his biggest support system too. Despite limited screen time, Saurabh's acting chops and his chemistry with Bobby have impressed the masses. Even before Animal, Saurabh has shown his talents in several other films and series. 

Saurabh Sachdeva: A talented actor and supremely talented acting coach 

If Saurabh has impressed you as an actor,  you should know that before venturing into acting, he has been an acting coach for a decade. Hailing from Haldwani, Uttrakhand, Saurabh joined  Barry John's Imago Acting School (now known as Barry John Acting Studio) in 2001, where he started teaching in 2002. In 2005, Saurabh joined Barry John Acting School, Mumbai, where he spent 11 years as an acting coach.

Actors Saurabh Sachdeva mentored 

In his stint as an acting coach, Saurabh has mentored and taught acting to famous actors such as Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Raghav Juyal, Kubbra Sait, Dulquer Salmaan, Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary Jacqueline Fernandez, Vani Kapoor, Asha Negi, Shakti Mohan, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Mandana Karimi. 

Before Animal, Saurabh's other notable works

Before Animal, Saurabh gained the masses' attention by playing Suleiman Isa in Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane's series Sacred Games. He has also appeared in films such as Manmarziyaan, Laal Kaptaan, Housefull 4, Vadh, and Jaane Jaan. Saurabh was also seen in series such as Bambai Meri Jaan, and Kaala.

