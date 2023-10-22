Headlines

Kangana Ranaut says CDS General Anil Chauhan gave this personal gift to Tejas director after film's special screening

Kangana Ranaut says CDS General Anil Chauhan gave this personal gift to Tejas director after watching the film at special screening.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 10:10 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut said CDS General Anil Chauhan gifted his fighter jet-shaped brooch to Tejas director Sarvesh Mewara after the film’s special screening held by the team for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior Indian Air Force officers. 

The team of Tejas held a special screening for the senior Indian Air Force officers and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Indian Air Force auditorium and sharing this moment with her fans on social media, Kangana shared a few glimpses of the Tejas team with honourable Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and COAS General Manoj Pande. She further jotted an overwhelming caption

On Sunday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and while sharing the pictures from the special screening for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other Indian Air Force senior officers and penned a note, “Team Tejas held a special screening for Respected defence minister @rajnathsinghbjp ji and many dignitaries from the Indian Air Force at the Indian Airforce auditorium today evening.
It was an enthralling experience to see a film dedicated to the defence forces and our soldiers with so many soldiers and the honourable Defence Minister himself.” 

She added that Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan gifted his fighter jet-shaped brooch to the Tejas director Sarvesh Mewara and said, “In a surreal moment after watching the film Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM removed his fighter jet-shaped brooch from his jacket and gifted to my director @sarveshmewara This gesture moved us deeply it seemed we have accomplished our mission. We are beyond thrilled and can’t wait to bring the film to you all this coming Friday 27th October."

Netizens also showered love on Kangana Ranaut’s post and shared their excitement for the movie. One of the comments read, “how can someone be so generous?.” Another wrote, “Blockbuster on the way.” Another fan commented, “I hope the movie does well. All the best.” Sarvesh Mewara also commented on the post and wrote, “Best day in the world.” 

Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to be released in Theatres on October 27, 2023.

