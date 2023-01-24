Search icon
Kangana Ranaut returns to Twitter nearly two years after her account was suspended, says 'it’s nice to be back here'

Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter after 20 months of suspension. The Emergency actress expressed her happiness and wrote, "it's nice to be back."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 06:19 PM IST

Credit: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

On Tuesday, Kangana Ranau returned to Twitter after being banned for 20 months. She herself shared the news with her fans on Twitter. Kangana Tweeted, "Hello everyone, it’s nice to be back here."

She also shared the BTS video of her upcoming film Emergency and wrote, "And it’s a wrap !!! Emergency filming completed successfully… see you in cinemas on 20th October 2023 … 20-10-2023."

For the unversed, after sharing a series of controversial tweets, Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was uspended. The actor's Twitter page was blacked out for violating rules. The actor had shared tweets about the West Bengal violence and demanded a presidential rule in the state. She even tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take 'Virat roop' and tame Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee.

 

Calling Mamta an 'unleashed monster', Kangana had also tweeted, "We need super gundai to kill gundai... she is like an unleashed monster, to tame her Modi Ji please show your Virat roop from the early 2000s.

On Kangana's account suspension, Twitter Spokesperson told WION, "We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service."

Kangana had also shared a tweet which read  "Gangraped BJP worker by TMC goons, Indira Gandhi imposed emergency 39 times, and she told international media India does not care what you think to get lost, this gawar bloodthirsty dehati nation does not know the language of love Modi Ji, they need danda."

