Kangana Ranaut lashes at 'mafia PR' on Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Avneet Kaur's age-gap row in Tiku Weds Sheru

Still of Kangana Ranaut with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur from Tiku Weds Sheru

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the backlash her Tiku Weds Sheru stars, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur are facing due to the age-gap row. Right from the day when the trailer of Ranaut's production was launched, a certain section of netizens expressed their discontent over 21-year-old Avneet kissing 49-year-old Nawazuddin.

As Tiku Weds Sheru released in cinemas today (June 22), Kangana shared her views about the ongoing age-gap debate. Kangana shared a screenshot of a media review of her film, and applauded Avneet for working as a leading lady at such an early stage of her career, she wrote, "I was 16 when I started. It's better to start young if you looking at film career, problem is if you play a flower on the wall, exploited just for the youth and has no lines or role or opportunity given..." She further wrote, "Whatever mafia PR is trying to do with age controversy, please understand it's not working... how about working on your films and watching TWS again."

Here's Kangana's take on the age-gap row

Earlier today, Ranaut took to her Instagram and shared a post on her story claiming that the ‘movie mafia’ is trying to ‘harm’ her first production film Tiku Weds Sheru. The actress wrote, “People are sending me messages that they are loving the poetry in the film, yes all the shayari in the film is written by me.. also movie mafia doing everything to harm my film, fake reviews, and smear campaign started even before it's release. Anyway, it's streaming now please watch it for yourself or only ask your friends or people that you know about the reviews of the film if they saw it before you, don't go by paid fake trends or reviews. also do write your feedback after you watch it... Happy watching Tiku Weds Sheru.” On the work front, Kangana will soon be seen playing former PM Indira Gandhi in her directorial, Emergency.