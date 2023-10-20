Kangana Ranaut fans slam Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 as actress is missing from guestlist: 'Nepo kids se leke...'

Kangana Ranaut fans slam Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan season 8 as the actress is missing from the guest list.

Karan Johar is back with another season of popular chat show Koffee With Karan. Though the guest list of the show looks appealing, Kangana Ranaut’s fans are disappointed as the actress is missing from the guest list.

On Friday, Kangana Ranaut’s fans slammed Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan and called it ‘unfair’ for not inviting Kangana Ranaut on the show. The fans slammed Karan Johar for calling new nepo kids instead of Kangana whose movie Tejas is all set to release next month in theatres.

One of the tweet read, “Bollywood never ceases to surprise! #KaranJohar, known for hosting big celebs, has decided to give a platform to nepo kids rather than the talented actors. And guess who's missing out? #KanganaRanaut, whose film Tejas is hitting theaters next week!”

Another fan tweeted, “#KaranJohar’s Koffee with Karan guest list has pretty everyone but Kangana Ranaut! Nepo kids se leke sab hai! But #KanganaRanaut nahi, despite knowing that her film is gearing up for release! How is it fair?”

Another tweet read, “#KaranJohar's #KoffeeWithKaran welcomes nepo kids, other actors but where's the spot for #KanganaRanaut? She's a powerhouse with an incredible story to share! Let's support this talented actor on her journey with #Tejas!”

Another wrote, “#KaranJohar has always invited big celebrities on Koffee With Karan, but don't know what's wrong this time! Knowing #KanganaRanaut is having her film Tejas around the corner for the release, he invited the new kids, nepo kids! Why ?”

Another wrote, “Excited about Karan Johar's guest list, but disappointed that Kangana Ranaut won't be there? The promo had us hoping for a powerhouse duo on the couch! Unfair, considering she has #Tejas coming to the big screen! #KaranJohar #KanganaRanaut #Tejas.”

Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 8’s guest list includes Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and others. The show is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from October 26.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Tejas which also stars Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra and Anuj Khurrana among others in key roles. Helmed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 27.