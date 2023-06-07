'Unko acting bilkul nahi aati': Kamya Punjabi takes cryptic dig at this actor?

A photo of actress Kamya Punjabi

Actress Kamya Punjabi has opened up about artistes jumping upon different mediums without having any talent. As per a media report, Kamya won't sacrifice her TV career for the web. In a recent conversation reported by Hindustan Times, Kamya shared her thoughts about being least interested in exploring OTT.

Kamya doesn't want actors to be categorised as TV, OTT or film stars. She even shared that there are actors, who are unable to justify their part or the content they are part of. Without naming the show, Kamya shared a cryptic view which hints at Sonakshi Sinha and her recent web show, Dahaad. "Bahut saare projects mein aise log dikhte hain jin ko acting ka A bhi nahi aata (There are actors in projects, who don't known A of acting)."

She further added, "Sorry, but I won’t name them. Recently, I was watching a web show in which a big personality, the daughter of a very big actor made her debut. I started that show aur mujh se ek episode se zyada hazam nahi hua because unko bilkul acting nahi aati (I couldn't watch after one episode because the artiste doesn't know how to act). But what can one do... she is the daughter of a veteran, and then she is doing the web show."

The actress, who is popularly known for her stint in the shows like Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Doli Armaanon Ki, Piya Ka Ghar and Sanjog said that she is not the kind of person who would want to get into films or OTT, to stay relevant with the trend. Punjabi loves television more, and that’s her priority. "My first love is television and I am very happy doing TV, Kamya said. The actress also added that an actor is an actor, whether he or she is working on the small screen or OTT or the big screen. She further emphasised that many stars come to promote their web series on TV shows.