Kalki Koechlin gives birth to baby girl

Kalki Koechlin became proud parent to a baby girl with Guy Hershberg last night

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 08, 2020, 10:57 PM IST

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin has been blessed with a baby girl. She was pregnant with boyfriend Guy Hershberg's baby and constantly in news for inspiring people. Kalki had decided to go for a water birth in Goa and she did that.

Kalki was blessed with the baby girl, who is still unnamed, last night. The baby girl is Kalki's first child. Kalki was previously married to renowned Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Post their divorce, Anurag and Kalki have been good friends. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Talking about the pre-decided name of the baby, Kalki had told Hindustan Times Brunch, “I’ve chosen a name that works for either gender and that is representative of a gay person, because I want my child to have that freedom of movement under the many umbrellas of gender that we have.”

Kalki's boyfriend Guy Hershberg is a classical pianist from Jerusalem, Isreal. Talking about her wedding, Kalki had stated, "What is this term ‘out of wedlock’? It belongs in a Shakespearean drama and not in a millennial world. Marriage can be useful for bureaucracy, but it is not a sign of love. Only time and consistency tell of a strong relationship."

